Kate Ferry, the head of finance at McLaren Group, has been hired by Burberry as its new CFO and executive director.

She will replace Chief Financial and Operating Officer Julie Brown at the luxury group in September.

After serving in her position for more than six years, Brown will leave on Saturday, April 1.

Ferry served as the group CFO of TalkTalk from 2017 to 2021 prior to her position at McLaren. She currently serves as a Greggs’s independent non-executive director.

Ian Brimicombe, senior vice president of special projects and finance, has been named interim CFO until Ferry shows up.

Burberry chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said: “Kate has extensive experience of public markets, business transformation and development and an excellent understanding of the luxury industry.

“She is a strong addition to our leadership team and I am excited about her joining to support this next phase of Burberry’s development.”

Source: Retail Gazette

