BT has revealed ambitious plans to hire over 400 apprentices and graduates later this year.

Positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security will be filled in September.

This will be to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors and the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network throughout the UK.

The new positions will be based in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, London, and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers.

It has hired over 2,600 apprentices and graduates in the last four years and approximately 4,000 employees are pursuing qualifications at any given time.

Chief human resources officer Athalie Williams said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.

“Despite the current economic backdrop, we’re building a future pipeline of talent to help drive growth across our business, deliver great outcomes for all of our customers, and to underpin economic growth in the UK.”

Source: Business Live

