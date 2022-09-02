BT Group has revealed plans for a huge new multi-million-pound building in Sheffield, Yorkshire that will hold about 1,000 employees

The telecoms giant has decided to set up the new building at the Sheffield Digital Campus’ Endeavour building.

The seven-storey building has been designed by Scarborough Group International (SGI), a property redevelopment and placemaking company.

It will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, collaborative workstations, dressing and bathing amenities, and a rooftop patio.

The announcement is part of the BT Group’s Better Workplace Programme, which it calls the world’s most significant workplace transformation, and consolidation initiative.

Sheffield joins Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, and Glasgow in experiencing workplace transformations as part of the programme.

It also follows the previous multi-million-pound refurbishments of BT Group’s contact centres in Doncaster, Plymouth, Newcastle, and Warrington.

Brent Matthews, BT Group Property Director, said: “Our new base in Sheffield will provide colleagues with a state-of-the-art new base equipped with the spaces and technology which will make an office fit for the future.

“Our new offices reflect a move to more hybrid and flexible ways of working, with colleagues able to come together, using the latest technologies, to collaborate in inspiring workspaces.

“It will help us attract and retain brilliant people.”

The tower is currently being built and BT will occupy the entirety of it when it’s finished.

It will open its doors by the end of 2023.

Adam Varley, Development Director at SGI, commented: “BT Group’s letting is not only significant because it represents the largest single office letting in Sheffield for six years.

“It is also a long-term commitment to the city and a major vote of confidence for the regional economy

“It sends a strong message to any other businesses looking to locate in Sheffield that the city has strong credentials as a place to invest, recruit and grow.”

Source: The Yorkshire Post

