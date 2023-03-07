A £60 million development from Bruntwood SciTech could create 2,500 new jobs at Manchester Science Park.

The joint venture proposes an additional 131,000 square feet of lab space next to the main campus of the University of Manchester.

Bruntwood SciTech’s masterplan would see the campus expand to one million square feet after the completion of its purpose-built Industry 4.0 hub Base in July 2022.

If approved, the former Greenheys site will be redeveloped into a six-story building specifically designed for scaling life science businesses in diagnostics, genomics, and precision medicine.

Bruntwood SciTech stated that the new building would use no fossil fuels and be entirely electric, as well as reduce glare and heat gain with its specially designed ‘solar shading’ façade and include a green wall wrapped around the first two floors to increase biodiversity and improve air quality.

More than 150 SMEs and large businesses in biotech, precision medicine, diagnostics, digital health, cyber security, digital technology, medtech, and light manufacturing already call Manchester Science Park home.

Peter Crowther, property director at Bruntwood SciTech, a joint venture between Bruntwood and Legal & General, said: “The future success of the UK life science sector is dependent on its many fast-growing and innovative businesses having access to the infrastructure they need, whether that be flexible, specialist workspace or facilitated direct connections into world-class R&D, talent or potential collaboration opportunities with like-minded businesses.

“We continue to demonstrate our long-term commitment to the places and cities in which we operate, Manchester Science Park being an exemplar of this.

“Since 2012 we have invested £43m in completing the first two phases of its masterplan, growing the campus from 210,000 to 500,000 sq ft and supporting more than 2,000 people based there every day, and look forward to commencing with our third phase of redevelopment, at Greenheys.”

BDP Architects, Deloitte planning consultancy, Walker Sime cost consultancy, DW Consulting for Structures and Civils, and Silcock Leedham for MEP have been appointed to work with Bruntwood SciTech on the redevelopment of Greenheys.

Source: Business Live

