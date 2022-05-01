British MPs have been awarded a 2.7 percent pay rise amid a general “cost of living crisis”provoking a public backlash, says The Guardian. MPs will be paid £2,200 more than last year.

MPs’ pay is decided by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, set up after the 2009 expenses scandal.

But it comes at a time of rising costs and a planned national insurance hike of 1.25 percentage points for workers and businesses.

Consumer price inflation is at 5.5 percent and climbing (predicted to hit 7.1 per cent or more later this year), and gas shortages and the war in Ukraine are driving up energy costs.

That means the bump in MPs’ pay represents a real- terms pay cut, but it is still a greater boost to wages than many workers are experiencing. “Elected officials should show restraint,” says John O’Connell of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, “and only accept rises when economic conditions allow.”

