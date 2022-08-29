Bridgestone Americas has announced a $550 million investment in its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tyre factory in Morrison on Thursday.

Bridgestone will create 380 new jobs and extend the existing plant’s area by 850,000 square feet.

The expansion will improve capacity while also allowing for new technologies.

All Morrison tyres will be outfitted with radio frequency identification tags and tyre-mounted sensors to assist businesses with fleet management.

Further upgrades to the facility will help the corporation accomplish its objective of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The expansion of the 32-year-old facility is expected to begin before the end of this year and be substantially completed by May 2024.

Source: Foxbusiness



