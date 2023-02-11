B&Q will end its partnership with Asda and close eight concessions across the UK in order to focus on launching smaller-format high-street stores.

The DIY retailer will close eight concessions in Asda supermarkets on March 11, affecting 57 employees.

In 2020, B&Q and Asda will launch their concessions partnership with four shop-in-shops.

All affected B&Q employees will be offered alternative employment at nearby stores, according to Retail Week, as strategy and development director Chris Bargate said B&Q will look to offer customers a more convenient and easy way to shop.

He said: “The things we’ve been focused on over the last few years is testing and learning is really important for us.

We’ve definitely got to speculate and work through what customers respond best to, and in the format space that’s really true,”

“We’ve tried a whole bunch of different stuff and we’re now doubling down our efforts on this Local concept because we think it’s got real potential across the UK.

“As a result of that doubling down, we’re making the decision to terminate our partnership with Asda. We’re now just focusing our efforts on these smaller-format stores because we think this is where the bigger opportunity is.”

On January 27, B&Q opened its first two convenience stores Local formats in Camden and Palmers Green.

Meanwhile, Asda stated that while both businesses will continue to learn from their experiences, the concessions in the supermarket’s stores will be discontinued.

Source: Retail Gazette

