B&Q and Screwfix will raise employee hourly pay by 8.2 percent and offer a larger staff discount on energy-saving products.

According to Retail Week, shopfloor workers at DIY retailers will see their pay increase to £10.60 in April to reflect market conditions.

Employees aged between 18 to 20 will earn £3.11 more per hour than the national minimum wage, while those aged 21 to 22 will earn 42p more.

Read More: Hermès to pay all staff £3,500 bonus after big profit increase

B&Q employees in certain London stores will earn up to £11.85 per hour, while Screwfix employees in stores within the M25 will earn up to £11.75 per hour.

Both retailers will raise the staff discount on energy-saving products from 20 percent to 30 percent.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “In recognition of their hard work and in order to support our colleagues with the rising costs they face, this year’s pay award is one of our largest annual increases in recent years.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The retailer stated that the change was part of a £34 million investment in improving pay for its frontline employees and that it would maintain its policy of providing paid rest breaks.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook