Boots had a very merry Christmas after December’s retail sales increased by 15 percent.

Boots.com reported its biggest-ever Black Friday sales, and the high-street health and beauty juggernaut said robust high-street foot traffic over the festive period contributed to growth throughout the most recent quarter.

According to the business, which is owned by US Walgreens Boots Alliance, like-for-like retail sales increased by 8.7 percent from the same period last year to the three months ending on November 30.

Sales in its outlets increased by 13 percent, which contributed to growth as Covid-19’s effects on high street foot traffic continued to subside.

Boots UK & ROI managing director Sebastian James said: “It has been another positive quarter for Boots.

“Our focus on giving customers our best-ever value to help with cost-of-living pressures, as well as continued investment in our digital capability and in updating our store estate, has resulted in increased retail sales and market share growth for the seventh consecutive quarter.

“Our Black Friday and Christmas performance was particularly pleasing, and I would like to thank the teams for their huge efforts in bringing our customers genuinely fantastic offers.”

Despite the positive Christmas, Walgreen Boots Alliance reported overall sales dropped 1.5 percent in the most recent quarter compared to the same time last year.

The information was released seven months after Walgreens Boots Alliance decided against selling the Boots company for £5 billion last summer.

Source: Retail Gazette

