Despite announcing a major recruitment drive last month, Aircraft giant Boeing is set to axe 2,000 jobs in in HR and finance.

The company also intends to reduce the workforce through gradual attrition as employees retire.

The cuts are in spite of Boeing announcing 12,000 people would be hired in 2023.

Mike Friedman, Senior Director of communications at Boeing, said: “Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large.

“And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient. So we’re streamlining.”

The layoffs in finance will hit around 1,500 employees, around a quarter of nearly 5,800 staff company-wide.

Up to 400 people in HR are about to be made redundant, representing 15 percent of the total.

A third of those employees were outsourced to Tata Consulting Services in Bengaluru, India.

The Arlington-based firm seeks to filter 10 percent of poor performers by requiring managers to prepare 2022 performance reviews.

Mr. Friedman said the company is focusing on adding more production workers and engineers to ensure Boring will “significantly grow” this year.

Last year, Boeing revealed plans to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in the US to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.

Source: The Seattle Times

