Boeing says a “significant number” of its 737 MAX jets will be delayed due to a production issue.

According to the aviation giant, its supplier notified it the installation of fittings on the plane’s tail did not comply with the requirement.

The US-based plane-maker said: “This is not an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet can continue operating safely.”

It’s the latest issue for Boeing as the industry struggles with a jet shortage.

The manufacturing issue impacts the 737 MAX series of aeroplanes, which includes the MAX 7, MAX 8, and MAX 8200 models, as well as the P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.

The company said: “We have notified the FAA of the issue and are working to conduct inspections and replace the non-conforming fittings where necessary.”

It has told customers that they should expect “lower near-term” deliveries until the required work is completed.

Shares in the US-based company fell more than five percent in after-hours trade.

It is the latest delay in deliveries for the company. Last month, US transportation regulators cleared Boeing to resume deliveries of its widebody 787 Dreamliner after a problem was detected with its data analysis.

After the problem was discovered, deliveries were halted in February.

Since the Covid-19 limits were relaxed, demand for air travel has increased dramatically. Airlines around the world are fighting for resources to satisfy demand.

Boeing announced an increase in new airliner deliveries in the first three months of 2023. Many of the new planes are 737 Max models purchased by US carriers Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Boeing has been attempting to rebuild its reputation after its 737 Max passenger jet was grounded worldwide for more than a year following two tragic accidents that killed 346 people.

It later emerged that both accidents were triggered by design flaws in its flight control software.

Source: BBC

