A boat manufacturing site in Michigan will invest $12 million to create 200 new jobs in Michigan.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) will invest around $12 million at its Lansing suburb facility in Watertown Township to create the new roles.

The project will repair the current building and expand to an adjacent land.

READ MORE: BOAT COMPANY EXPANSION IN SOUTH CAROLINA WILL CREATE 75 JOBS

Senior vice president of BRP’s marine group, Karim Donnez said: “BRP has continued to grow its marine portfolio with strategic acquisitions of world-class brands like Manitou, Alumacraft, and Quintrex, and expanding their production capacity,” in the announcement.

He said: “As with all our products, we are committed to gaining market share in this sector and we rely on Michigan’s highly skilled and experienced workforce to continue helping us in achieving our goals.”

In 2018, BRP purchased Manitou and now manufactures the Manitou range of pontoon boats.

Officials from the company attributed increased demand for pontoon boats as a result of a significant surge in outdoor leisure equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Quebec based BRP was split out from the Canadian company Bombardier in 2003 and sold to a pair of investment groups and the Bombardier-Beaudoin family.

Source: Thomasnet

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.