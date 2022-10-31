Verified Twitter users could have to pay a monthly charge as now it is led by the billionaire Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder tweeted the social media company will revise its user verification process, just days after his $44 billion takeover.

Musk said: “Whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Twitter is now planning to charge for the blue badge that confirms an account holder’s identity.

If the proposal gets adopted, users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue for $4.99 per month or risk losing their “verified” checkmarks.

The Tesla boss has not taken a final decision, and the project could still be shelved.

The Verge reported Twitter will lift the monthly subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also validates users, from $4.99 to $19.99.

However, the outlet reported that the fee may alter, citing internal correspondence and sources with knowledge of the subject.

Twitter Blue is the platform’s first subscription service and debuted in June of last year.

On a monthly subscription basis, it provides “exclusive access to premium features,” including the option to edit tweets.

This particular feature was also made available earlier this month, after Musk’s April Twitter poll in which he asked his millions of followers if they wanted an edit button.

More than 70 percent answered yes.

Musk has also requested logged-out users who visit Twitter’s website be redirected to the Explore page.

The Verge reported that that webpage will display trending tweets.

Source: Reuters

