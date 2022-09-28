A florist from Los Angeles had a great idea for people on Valentine’s day who haven’t been so lucky with love.

This business is aimed at people who want to get back at their ex-partners to share their feelings of resentment.

Dirty Rotten Flowers sells bouquets of flowers.

READ MORE: FIVE STRANGE BUSINESSES YOU DIDN’T KNOW EXISTED

But these flowers are slightly different from the norm- they’re dirty dead flowers.

The company’s slogan on Facebook says: “Revenge is a dish best served florally!”

The owner, Roman Sacke, said: “For many, using Dirty Rotten Flowers is affordable therapy. I’m sure the recipients aren’t always happy about receiving DRF, but the senders always seem to be satisfied.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The business idea came from a joke where Sake thought about starting a second business on the side, reusing old flowers from his main business: Roman Sacke Floral Design.

Sake said: “I guess my sense of humor comes from my Czech background. We tend to have this dark, off-beat sense of humor. Needless to say, I put together this Web site on a whim and it just seemed to take off. We got some criticism, but mostly from people who have a limited sense of humor.”

The flowers offered on his website are:

Morticia: a dozen of roses without heads.

I Love You, NOT: the most popular bouquet.

Bad Lay: lei of dead blooms.

The flowers are sent in a glossy black box covered in hot pink tissue paper secured with a ribbon with the company’s logo.

You can choose to send the flowers with a card, and it’s all anonymous.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.