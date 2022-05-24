A budding biotechnology business is expanding its Greater Columbus operations by adding 263 jobs and investing $150 million in a 350,000-square-foot facility in New Albany.

AmplifyBio said it will generate 132 jobs in the new building at 9885 Innovation Campus Way and 99 more at its current West Jefferson headquarters at 1425 Plain-City Georgesville Road, which is on a 30-acre campus.

The remaining corporate jobs will be published at a later date and at a specific location.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved the company one as one of six to earn state tax incentives on Monday, May 23.

The initiatives will result in $185 million in new investment in Ohio, creating 1,281 jobs and retaining 747.

AmplifyBio, a gene therapy firm launched out of Battelle a year ago, is based on the West Jefferson campus.

AmplifyBio raised $200 million in early-stage venture capital investments in 2021, making it the second-largest in the Columbus region last year.

AmplifyBio stated that it will continue to hire for research and development positions throughout the year. The tax credits are worth an estimated $5 million. The new employment will create $24.1 million in payroll.

The company said the expansion is being driven by surging demand for advanced therapies, including gell and gene therapy products.

AmplifyBio CEO Kelly Ganjei said “We believe that our innovation platform is a perfect fit for the collaborative environment that I first noticed when I came to Ohio,”

Ganjei said: “Our partners, collaborators and clients view working in the region as a phenomenal opportunity, and we are convinced that our business model will continue to drive more innovative developers into the area.”

To accelerate the development of scalable pharmaceuticals, the company focuses on safety, effectiveness, and toxicity testing for best-in-class and advanced therapeutic medication candidates.

Who is Amplifybio?

Amplifybio combines the strength, knowledge and experience of our partners, and the expertise of our cross-integrated teams to advance translational science, cell and gene therapies and next-generation medicines for the benefit of millions of people around the world.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters located in West Jefferson, Ohio,

How many staff does it have? It currently has 500 + employees.

What is its annual revenue? The annual revenue of the firm is $80 Million.

Source: Dispatch

