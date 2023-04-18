The skills gap is increasing in the US, and employers are looking to hire top talent. This is why the US staffing and recruiting industry is growing at a rate of 3.6% annually.

However, many candidates are still not able to get a job. Most jobs are found through traditional methods like job boards and recruiters.

However, there are other ways to find open positions, some more unconventional than others. If you’re looking for a new gig at one of the companies below, check out their social media profiles to see if they have any openings.

Make Yourself a Candidate With a Winning Cover Letter

Your cover letter is your opportunity to show a prospective employer that you’re the right person for the job.

To make yourself a candidate, begin by using a professional email address. Then, use a resume cover letter template and ensure it’s tailored to the position you’re applying for.

When applying via email, include an attached PDF copy of your resume and an HTML version linked in the body of your message. Also, include contact information and how soon they can expect to hear from you if they wish further details about your application or qualifications.

Get Your Foot in the Door With an Informational Interview

If you’re not sure where to start, consider an informational interview. These are meetings between professionals looking for jobs and those who have them. The goal is to learn more about the industry and company that interests you, with the benefit of possibly receiving a job lead in the process.

To find a contact at your target company:

Use LinkedIn’s advanced search feature to search by location, title, and/or name of the individual within your target organization.

Go to your target company’s website and look for the “Our Team” webpage to find contact details of employees working there.

Keeping information about employees from your target organization is vital to stand out among the candidates. According to a recent survey by TopResume, 72% of employees keep an eye open for new opportunities. This means many candidates are fighting for a single spot, especially in reputed and high-paying companies. Information interviews can help in such situations and make it easier to land a job.

Connect With a Talent Management Company

You might be surprised to learn that talent management companies, often looking for people with specific skills and experience, can be a good option for the unconventional job seeker. The reason is simple. These companies have a lot of flexibility.

For example, if you have some unique skills or experience that make you stand out from the crowd, then it might not matter how you got those skills in the first place.

You could be an entrepreneur who needs help growing his business while still controlling it, or maybe there’s another way that your past experiences translate into something valuable today. Those experiences aren’t necessarily related to what’s on your resume.

Regardless of how they came about, if they give employers confidence in their ability to succeed at their job responsibilities, they’ll want someone like this on board regardless of how unconventional their path has been thus far.

Talent management companies can be helpful to job seekers and employers, especially in industries like IT, where the skills gap is vast. Hence, these companies can connect job seekers with employers in such industries to bridge the skills gap and benefit all.

Whether a job seeker or an employer, you can find a company offering talent management services for all the IT jobs. You can consider the list of previous clients of a talent management company to see if they fit your requirements. In today’s digital world, talent management companies list their previous clients on their websites.

The talent management company NAM has listed all its previous clients on its website. You can see names like JetBlue, Linde, Mphasis, Kforce, Cognizant, and others. NAM has also mentioned on its website that it has been in the business for 20 years and has outsourced over 10K customers.

Volunteer to Show You’re Ready to Work

Volunteering is a great way to show your commitment to the field and help you gain experience. Volunteering can be a great way to get your foot in the door at companies you want to work for, as well, since many employers are looking for candidates who have already demonstrated their ability on their own time.

Volunteering should be an essential part of any job search plan because it allows you to demonstrate your skills and interests in action, not just on paper.

Seek Out Connections on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a great place to find opportunities. There are 900 million people globally using LinkedIn. It’s easy to use and free, which means you can search for people you know in your network or even those who don’t know who can help you find a job.

LinkedIn can also be an effective tool for researching companies before applying for jobs there. You’ll get access to company information like news updates and press releases from past events or announcements by executives about new products or services the organization offers.

Look for Jobs at Trade and Job Fairs

Trade shows and job fairs are great places to meet with employers and learn about their hiring needs. It is possible that they might not be that great of an option for getting a job. In fact, a recent survey shows that they result in hiring 2% of all experienced employees in any firm. But they are still an option. You can even learn about companies you’ve never heard of, so it’s worth checking out these events even if you’re not actively searching for a job.

Look for companies hiring in your field or geographic area: Certain industries tend to hire at trade shows and job fairs, but there are also plenty of opportunities in other areas. Research the types of businesses represented at an event before attending so you can target your search accordingly.

Ask questions: Asking questions is one way to make yourself stand out from other candidates who participated in the same event as you did, and it could also help land you an interview.

Conclusion

So, you have a few unconventional job search methods that can help you find work quickly. Remember that the best way to get results is by being persistent and proactive. You may not find an opportunity right away, but if you keep trying new things until they work out? That’s when your hard work will pay off.