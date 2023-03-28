People love horses for so many reasons. Going horse riding helps improve a person’s physical health, and it’s beneficial for mental health as well. This begs the question: does a person’s love for horses translate to a profitable future? The answer is yes.

A person’s intensive knowledge of horses will not just help him take the most winning award in the Kentucky Derby payouts history by TwinSpires, but it could also catapult him into a serious career.

If you’re a horse lover or an equestrian enthusiast, there are academic careers that could use your passion. Read more below to find out how.

Equine Sciences

Taking a degree program in the Equine Sciences will provide you with in-depth knowledge of the scientific concepts of the horse business. This program allows you to study the reproduction and genetics of horses, as well as dive into the principles of equine behavior. In addition, you will also learn basic and advanced concepts of horse training and riding.

An Equine Sciences degree could help you assume professional jobs like an equine-assisted therapist, equine rehabilitation therapist, horse breeder, horse trainer, and riding instructor.

Equine Management

The horse industry is more profitable than most people think. In fact, the horse industry rakes around $122 billion on an annual basis, and that is within the United States economy only. It’s only fitting that colleges and universities offer Equine Management as a degree program.

Studying Equine Management will allow you to take on the business concepts of the horse industry. This program is inclined more toward the management side and will help you acquire expertise in equine operations and marketing.

Another core concept in Equine Management is the leadership skills that you’ll acquire. You’ll be able to connect with the equine community and learn from the leaders of the industry. If you have a potential equine business at hand, taking the Equine Management course is a great way to make influential connections.

Taking an Equine Management program could help you assume professional roles in farm management, ranch management, equine product sales, and hospitality.

Equine Nutrition

There are more than seven million horses in the United States, and it’s important for the horse industry to take good care of them if they want to maintain or expand their respective businesses. This requirement paves the way for colleges and universities to offer Equine Nutrition as a program or as a curriculum course.

It’s easy to remember the basic needs of a horse, including water, protein, and specific vitamins. However, it takes the advanced knowledge of nutrition if you’re in the equine industry and you need to take care of horse breeding.

Equine Nutrition is mostly offered as a subject or course in colleges and universities. It is often part of a veterinary curriculum, and you’ll learn more about calculating the necessary nutrient intake of specific horses.

Mastering the basic and advanced principles of Equine Nutrition could help you garner as an Equine Veterinarian, Equine Nutritionist, or Equine Veterinary Technician.

Equine Rehabilitation

Learning how to conduct proper Equine Rehabilitation is a big part of the horse industry. A horse business leans on equestrians who know what to do in case a horse gets injured. It’s a complex process that includes injury recovery, mobility issues, and potential signs of diseases or illnesses.

If you have a strong grasp of equine rehabilitation, you can assist or even take over the recovery process of an injured horse. This job is very profitable, especially in the sports side of the horse business. Athletic horses, particularly those participating in races and obstacles, need the assistance of equine rehabilitation therapists.

