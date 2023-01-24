Luxury automaker Bentley has announced plans to create 200 new jobs as it pushes toward a fully electric future.

The business, which has its UK corporate headquarters in Crewe in Cheshire, said that the new positions will assist its “Five-in-Five plan,” which pledges Bentley to introduce five new electric cars by 2030.

Although the posts cover a variety of sectors, half of them, according to Bentley, will be concentrated on electrical skills.

This is because the company plans to fully electrify its entire product line within the next seven years.

Matthias Rabe, Bentley’s member of the board for research and development, said: “Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history.

“Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business, however, tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business.

“We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”

Bentley has seen record in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, which has contributed to its sales boom which has led to the recruitment drive being launched.

According to the business, 15,174 cars were delivered last year, a four percent increase from 2021.

Bentley credited the popularity of new models, hybrid models, and customised automobiles for its own “impressive” sales results.

In the UK, new gasoline and diesel-powered automobiles and vans won’t be sold after 2030.

The drive follows Business Live reporting in September 2022 that Bentley has eliminated more than 300 positions over its most recent fiscal year.

Source: Business Live

