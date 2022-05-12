Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has revealed worldwide meat snacks leader Jack Link’s will open a $450 million manufacturing facility in the state.

Production and production supervisory posts, management, maintenance, quality, engineering, and general office support are all scheduled to be created as part of the project, which will create 800 new jobs.

The facility, which spans 120 acres in Houston County, is expected to open by the end of next year. The site has been designated as a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified Park.

Jack Link’s, a Wisconsin-based family-owned and operated company, has locations across the Midwest as well as in Brazil, New Zealand, and Germany.

Jack Link’s CEO Troy Link said: “We are excited to partner with Georgia and Houston County on this state-of-the-art facility,”

Link said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest for the long term and are committed to becoming a community advocate.”

