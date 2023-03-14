Barclay has announced the closure of an additional fourteen branches, which will bring the total number closed to 55 by the end of the year.

The decision to shut down branches has been justified by the bank citing a lack of footfall and the high cost of keeping them open.

Despite the justification provided, the closure of branches has been met with criticism from customers, who have voiced their concerns over the negative impact on local communities and the inconvenience of having to travel further to access banking services.

The effects of these closures have been especially felt by elderly and vulnerable customers who may have difficulty traveling to other branches or accessing digital banking services.

Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites – it currently has 200 of these and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

Full list of latest Barclays closures

4 High Street, Manningtree, England, CO11 1AF – June 7, 2023

6/8 High Street, Ringwood, England, BH24 1BZ – June 8, 2023

58 High Street, Newmarket, England, CB8 8NH – June 9, 2023

10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP23 6HQ – June 9, 2023

21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Scotland, G66 1HW – June 9, 2023

10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester, England, CO5 8HX – June 13, 2023

3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, England, BR3 4ES – June 14, 2023

47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, CF47 8DL – June 14, 2023

1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford, England, NG2 6BT – June 15, 2023

29 High Street, Mildenhall, England, IP28 7EA – June 14, 2023

21 High Street, Lymington, England, SO41 9YJ – June 15, 2023

35 Notting Hill Gate, London, England, W11 3JR – June 16, 2023

1 Station Road, Knowle, England, B93 0HW – June 16, 2023

137 Brompton Road, London, England, SW3 1QF – July 7, 2023

