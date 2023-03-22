Banner Health has revealed plans to open a new medical center and support services that will bring thousands of jobs to Arizona.

The company expects to create up to 1,000 health-related jobs over the next five years and more than 2,500 openings when fully developed.

The facility development will also include construction and ancillary jobs.

Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health, said: “Our strategic growth plan is focused on convenience and access, with facilities close to home for our patients, members and their families.”

The 384,000-sq ft structure in Phoenix will house an acute care hospital, an adjacent medical office, and a cancer center.

The medical office building will provide space for physician offices, specialty care, and other clinical services.

Banner Health has invested $400 million in the project.

The four-story Banner Scottsdale Medical Center is scheduled to open in 2026.

It will have 106 licensed patient beds and 20 observation beds, and shelled space for future expansion.

Banner Scottsdale Medical Center will operate as a full-service, destination hospital focused on Banner’s primary areas of distinction.

It will offer cardiovascular, orthopedics, cancer, and neuroscience programs.

This new digitally equipped medical facility will integrate seamlessly with Banner’s ambulatory and virtual care sites.

