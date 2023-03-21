Banner Gateway Medical Center has spent $143 million on an expansion in Arizona that will bring 600 new jobs to the state.

The center’s new five-story patient tower and other spaces will open today (Tuesday, March 21) and will double the hospital’s size.

The 351,000-square-foot extension includes an upgraded Women and Infant Services Unit.

It also houses Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s inpatient cancer services.

The project will increase the space available for surgical, emergency, endoscopic, and imaging services.

Banner Gateway’s licensed inpatient beds will increase from 177 to 286.

COO Darren McCollem said: “We’re excited we can offer this addition for our patients and the communities we serve.

“As the state and particularly the East Valley continue to grow in population, we want to make sure we’re meeting the demands of quality health care.

“This expansion addresses the need for enhanced services that will help our patient populations now and in the future.”

Apart from the new tower, an enlarged Women and Infant Services Unit opened last month to meet the demand for improved women and infant care, including labor, delivery, and postpartum.

This includes a new critical care center for babies that requires special treatment.

Banner Gateway upgraded its eight-bed NICU, adding 16 bigger rooms, a family area, and several windows for natural light.

The medical center has increased the number of labor and delivery rooms to five and the postpartum rooms to nine.

Banner Gateway Medical Center, in Gilbert, Arizona, provides emergency care, surgery, women’s services, obstetrics, and medical/surgical beds.

Source: AZ Big Media

