BAE Systems has agreed on a new 10-year lease in East Yorkshire, ensuring the company’s large presence in the county.

The worldwide aerospace and military industry has recently designated Humber Enterprise Park in the town of Brough as its core for digital engineering excellence, with 500,000 square feet occupied.

BAE sold up in 2014, becoming the anchor tenant, with office, warehouse, and R&D space kept at a site with a history dating back more than a century.

Recent recruitment plans for the famous Hawk revealed 100 new jobs, adding to the 700 people already supporting the delivery of some of the world’s most advanced defence programmes.

These comprise the future combat air system, Tempest, and the Dreadnought submarine fleet.

James Hardstaff, general manager at BAE Systems Brough, said: “There’s a really bright future ahead for BAE Systems in Brough. With activity focusing on engineering some of the most advanced air and submarine programmes in the world, our people will be contributing to the development of critical future technologies.

“The renewal of our lease with Humber Enterprise Park and recent investment in the site ensures we will retain our longstanding history with the area, providing high-skilled jobs and supporting the local supply chain.”

Much of the work at Brough involves design, test and evaluation. It brings together new and novel digital engineering technologies such as synthetic modelling and model-based systems engineering.

The positions include design, mission systems, integration, and software. BAE Systems shares are presently trading at a record high, as Western countries vow to raise defence spending in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to reports, the FTSE 100 constituent has an order book worth about £50 billion and a backlog of work worth considerably more.

Aviation pioneer Robert Blackburn chose the Brough location for manufacturing in 1916, making it one of the world’s oldest aviation factories.

Later, after being acquired by Hawker Siddeley, it attracted third-party firms to the huge site, which had its own operational runway until recently.

Westcore Europe has spent substantially in repositioning the major property and its mixed-use concept since its acquisition in 2020, a secondary buy-out of the 79-acre park.

Victorian Morgan, director of asset management at Westcore, said: “We are delighted that BAE Systems is committed to remain at Humber Enterprise Park for the longer term, whilst also creating more potential jobs.

“Thanks to BAE Systems, HEP is well known for enterprise and we have a thriving mix of large corporations through to incubator businesses expanding on-site. We have invested significantly in recent years to deliver high-quality workspaces and make enhancements to the public realm as part of our ongoing commitment to transform the Humber Enterprise Park into a destination.”

Working with asset management partner, Citivale, Westcore has extensively refurbished five major office buildings at Humber Enterprise Park. Bluebird, Firebrand, Hawk, Buccaneer and Mercury – named after iconic aeroplanes associated with the site – all offer Grade A office suites of a combined 40,000 sq ft.

Citivale acted for Westcore Europe and PPH Commercial is a marketing agent for the scheme.

Source: Business Live

