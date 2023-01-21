Aston Martin has pledged to create more than 100 new jobs at its global headquarters in Warwickshire.

According to the manufacturer, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, the relocation at its Gaydon plant will support its next generation of sports cars.

It will begin the launch of its future models later this year, prompting the decision to hire at least 100 automotive technicians to support production.

READ MORE: MARKS & SPENCER TO OPEN 20 NEW STORES WHICH WILL CREATE 3,400 JOBS

The recruitment drive will include an offer of full-time, permanent employment to agency workers currently working on a temporary basis at Aston Martin locations.

This includes those who have buoyed the ramp-up of production of the DBX707 SUV in St Athan, South Wales, following the model’s launch last year.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Chief people officer Simon Smith said: “As Aston Martin prepares to ramp up production and launch the first of our next generation of sports cars, we are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our team at Gaydon as well as offer high-quality permanent employment opportunities for our valued agency colleagues.

“Nobody builds an Aston Martin on their own and this is a fantastic opportunity for experienced automotive technicians to join our world-class team and play their part in this exciting next chapter in Aston Martin’s rich history.”

Source: Business Live

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.