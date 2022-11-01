Fashion giant ASOS is to cut 100 jobs as its new CEO looks to cut costs following a £32million loss.

Retail Week reports the company will launch a 45-day consultation with staff next week for a number of roles across the company.

ASOS employs 3,300 people and calls the cuts “tough but necessary.”

The company has suffered from the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 which led to the closure of some of its stores.

However, customers have not been buying as much online since those restrictions were lifted.

Customers are also being more disciplined over items they don’t want as the company has also seen an increase in the number of items returned.

The changes in customer behavior means a rethink, which has led to the restructure.

ASOS will not be offering voluntary redundancy as it hopes staff will be redeployed elsewhere in the company.

