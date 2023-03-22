Asda is to stock Claire’s products in over 500 supermarkets across the UK as part of an “ongoing successful consumer products partnership.”

The announcement comes after a successful “test-and-learn” trial that began in October 2020 and saw the high street accessories retailer’s products stocked in ten Asda stores across the UK.

Claire’s products will be available at the supermarket, including hair, cosmetics, and fashion accessories, as well as seasonal items for back-to-school and Christmas.

Read More: Asda will give 115,000 employees a pay rise

Claire’s called the move into Asda stores was a “natural fit” and said the partnership allows shoppers to purchase a wide range of Claire’s accessories at a great value to “complement the styles available in Asda”.

Chief executive Ryan Vero said the partnership brings the business “within reach of even more customers in even more locations where they live and shop”.

Claire’s president of Europe Richard Flint said: “We are delighted to have built a strong partnership with Asda to serve consumers all over the UK.

Read More: B&Q ditches Asda partnership which will affect 57 jobs

“Feedback from our consumers has been overwhelmingly positive as we have opened more locations and expanded ranges, and we are excited to see this continue.”

Asda senior director for retail planning and proposition for George at Asda Alison Grainger added: “We understand that our customers are busy and want to save time as well as money.

“Working with partners like Claire’s gives us the opportunity to offer our customers access to great brands and products they love as part of their regular grocery shop.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“By joining forces with exciting and beloved brands like Claire’s, customers who visit our stores are provided with not only convenience but also access to a greater product choice from brands they love, enabling them to complete more shopping missions in one location.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook