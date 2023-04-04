Asda has given its staff the option of being paid in advance to help workers cope with the increasing cost of living.

The supermarket chain will enable its 140,000 employees to access a portion of their pay before payday if they need to, in collaboration with the fintech company Wagestream.

Employees who choose to receive a portion of their accrued earnings early will not be charged the first time in each pay period but will be charged a flat fee of £1.50 for each subsequent time.

Asda chief people and corporate affairs officer Hayley Tatum said: “We understand that from time to time our colleagues may need a bit more financial help, something which would be made worse by the current cost of living crisis.

“Giving our colleagues flexible access to their pay, alongside a range of support and guidance, could prove vital in giving them financial peace of mind, as well as their mental wellbeing.”

The grocer is raising its hourly wages by 10 percent this week to £11 an hour and £12.17 for those working inside the M25.

