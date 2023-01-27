Nearly 300 Asda workers’ jobs are at risk and 4,000 more workers could get their pay cut as the supermarket announces changes.

The supermarket chain, which is owned by the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, is suggesting to shift some overnight restocking shifts to the daytime at 184 of its locations.

If the plans are implemented, 211 night shift manager positions will be at risk.

Asda also stated that the changes will affect 4,137 hourly paid employees, who will have their shift patterns shifted to the daytime and will lose their night shift pay premium of at least £2.52 per hour.

In addition, the supermarket giant showed all Post Offices had cut back on employee hours by 22 percent, with four of them cutting their opening hours by about 9 percent.

200 hourly-paid co-workers and 23 salaried Post Office supervisors will be impacted by the proposal.

Additionally, seven in-store pharmacies that employ 48 additional employees in addition to 14 pharmacists will be closed.

Ken Towle, Asda’s retail director, said: “The retail sector is evolving at pace and it is vital we review changing customer preferences, along with our own ways of working, to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible so that we can continue to invest and grow our business.

“We are now entering a period of consultation with our colleagues on these proposals.

“We recognise this will be a difficult time for them and will do all we can to support them through this process.”

The news comes after BusinessLive reported that the Issa brothers are considering a £13bn merger of Asda with their Lancashire-headquartered EG Group.

Source: Business Live

