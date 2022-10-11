Asda is under fire for raising the price of one of its Just Essentials products.

As a result, it has the most expensive discount range of the Big Four supermarkets.

In May, the grocer rebranded its Smart Price offering and launched the value range with bright yellow labels.

READ MORE: PRESSURE BUILDS ON ASDA TO INCREASE PAY FOLLOWING TESCO, SAINSBURY’S AND ALDIS’S RISES

Prices have fluctuated since then, but they appear to have recently settled around £1.79.

Asda, on the other hand, raised the price of some of its products to £1.99.

“This just makes so sense,” said one shopper. “They’re banging on about this being the best value range around, but it’s anything but when you have prices like this.”

READ MORE: ALDI JOINS UK BIG FOUR SUPERMARKETS FOR THE FIRST TIME

Asda introduced a ratio on its Just Essentials value range last month, limiting customers to three of any given item.

Due to the high demand for value products, products were out of stock both online and in stores.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Just Essentials is proving really popular at the moment and we’re working hard to get the out of stock products back on the shelves as quickly as we can. To make sure as many customers as possible can buy these products we are temporarily limiting purchases to a maximum of three of each product.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

“This will be for a short period and we will let you know as soon these limits are removed. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.