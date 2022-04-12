A semiconductor manufacturer based in Arizona will to create 120 new jobs over the next two years as part of a $88 million expansion.

Fujifilm Electronic Materials has completed an 80,000-square-foot expansion of a facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The project will upgrade chemical manufacturing capacity, R&D, and warehousing at the Mesa factory.

READ MORE: GREENE COUNTY BUSINESS EXPANSION WILL CREATE NEW JOBS

In addition to a 30% increase in capacity, this will result in new roles in chemistry, manufacturing, engineering, maintenance, and warehousing by the end of 2024.

The facility, which generates chemicals required to produce, polish, and clean semiconductor chips, now employs roughly 400 people.

The project was primarily focused on water conservation and now the firm added air-cooled chillers, which cooled the expansion while requiring no more water than the company was previously utilizing.

Fujifilm Electronic Materials, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corp. in Japan, manufactures chemicals and innovative materials for the semiconductor industry.

It has four production and R&D facilities in the United States: California, Arizona, Texas, and Rhode Island.

Source: Thomasnet

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.