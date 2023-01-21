Argos will close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland by the summer, laying off 580 people.

The Sainsbury’s-owned retailer has 34 stores in Ireland.

It said the decision to leave was made after “careful consideration” and a “thorough review” of its business and operations in the country.

During negotiations with the trade union Mandate, Argos said it would suggest an improved redundancy package for the affected employees.

READ MORE: ARGOS RAPPED BY ASA OVER ‘MISLEADING’ XBOX ONLINE AD

The company claimed that the investment needed to expand and modernise its Irish branches was “not sustainable” and would be better used in other areas of the company.

Argos Ireland operations manager Andy McClelland said: “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues.

“As with any significant change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted.

READ MORE: SAINSBURY’S UNVEILS ‘BIGGEST EVER INVESTMENT’ TO GIVE STAFF A PAY RISE

“On behalf of everyone at Argos, I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support of our business.”

The UK operations of Argos, according to the retailer, are “doing well” and were untouched by the news.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland will still be able to visit the bulk of Argos locations till Saturday, June 24.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

After March 22nd, customers in Ireland won’t be able to place purchases through Argos’ home delivery service or pay for them online.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.