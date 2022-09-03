Apple’s senior privacy executive is leaving the business to join a law firm.

Jane Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is leaving for a position at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, according to the sources, who requested not to be identified because the transfer has not been made public.

Horvath is said to have recently informed Apple’s legal department of her plans in an internal memo.

She is leaving a position that has become increasingly important to Apple’s strategy.

Horvath was appointed chief privacy officer last year, was the company’s face in publicizing its protections, alongside CEO Tim Cook.

The tech titan has promoted features like on-device processing and web-tracking protection, as well as contentious tougher app advertising regulations.

Apple has not named a successor and has not responded to requests for comment.

Apple’s marketing efforts have centered on privacy, and Horvath has represented the corporation in its meetings with trade groups and Capitol Hill.

She was also in charge of Apple’s global compliance with privacy standards, such as the GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, in the European Union.

Horvath was one of just a few Apple executives to carry the title “chief officer,” which includes the chief operating officer, chief compliance officer, and chief financial officer.

She rose to prominence inside the firm after it clashed with the FBI in 2016 over whether to unlock a shooting suspect’s iPhone.



Apple refused, stating the move would produce a backdoor that undermines the iPhone’s security. The government ultimately unlocked the device without the company’s help.

Prior to Apple, Horvath looked after privacy efforts at Alphabet Inc.’s Google and the US Department of Justice.

