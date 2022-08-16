Apple staff will be made to be in the office at least three times a week by early September, after surges in Covid cases delayed the tech giant’s back-to-work plan.

The company has stated staff will need to be in its offices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and another day chosen by the individual teams.

Originally, the plan was to have people in on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that has now changed.

Apple has been working towards getting its employees back in the office since at least June 2021.

Covid outbreaks have forced the company to push back those deadlines, leaving workers on a two-day-a-week schedule.

Now, it wants staff back for three days a week and the new policy will first take effect in Silicon Valley and then spread to other offices.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the updated deadline.

The Cupertino-based firm has been making other COVID-19 adjustments.

The new policy comes weeks after the company dropped its mask mandate in common areas of offices.

It had removed such a requirement at individual desks several months ago.

The company also held an in-person gathering at its campus in June to watch a developers’ conference presentation.

That was a first since 2019 and signaled that Apple was inching closer to normal operations.

In Santa Clara County, where many of its main offices are housed, seven-day case averages and daily new COVID case counts have declined from July.

However, these are still much higher than before the Omicron spikes earlier in 2022.

Still, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 recommendations last week.

The iPhone maker has been one of the most stringent technology companies when it comes to pushing employees back into the office, irking some staffers

Some Apple workers previously protested the mandated return and called for more flexibility, writing last year that they felt “not just unheard, but at times actively ignored.”

Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet’s Google, and others have been more open to remote work in recent months.

Currently, the tech firm is gearing up for an event in September to announce the iPhone 14 and new watches.

It’s also preparing updated Macs and iPads for launch later this year.

Source: Fortune

