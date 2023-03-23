Apple employees fear potential reprisals as the company tightens its return-to-work policies.

A tweet from Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer shows that the Cupertino giant has started checking badge records to verify in-person attendance.

Those who fail to show up three times a week now get escalating warnings.

While it is not a direct policy from Apple, Schiffer claims failing to comply may result in termination at specific areas inside the tech giant.

This news comes only a week after a report Apple was looking for ways to cut costs.

While the firm is not planning mass layoffs like Facebook, it keeps positions open when employees leave.

That suggests that if a worker gets sacked for failing to comply with the return to work mandate, Apple will have one less employee to pay.

But since termination for noncompliance is not an official Apple policy, the corporation is unlikely to use this as a major cost-cutting measure.

Employees have spoken out against the return-to-office requirement and Apple’s relaxation of COVID-related safety standards.

They regard these regulations as a possible health risk and are unaware of how working from home has increased productivity and morale in several divisions.

As the pandemic frenzy subsides, the corporate world has pushed for a return to the office.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg recently stated his favor for in-person work, finding it more productive.

Source: AppleInsider

