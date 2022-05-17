Apple is said to have lofty goals for its upcoming entry into the automotive industry, with a first-generation vehicle that could be autonomous, ultra-premium, or both.

According to Mark Gurman of NoteBookCheck.net, it now intends to acquire another start-up in the electric mobility sector in its quest to become an industry leader.

That start-up is Canoo, which intends to launch its first-generation vehicle, the SUV-like Lifestyle, by the end of 2022.

It will cost less than for $40,000.

Despite this, Canoo is rumored to be in trouble, and Apple’s reported interest in an acquisition could serve as a lifeline.

However, it is also speculated that the Cupertino behemoth may only want to augment its existing EV division with the start-up’s engineers as new hires, and may eventually abandon the company’s technology.

Apple has been linked to the launch of its very first car in the next few years. Now, the Cupertino giant is said to further those ambitions through a buyout of Canoo, a start-up in the same space.

Source: NoteBookCheck

