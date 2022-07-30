Apple will is set to release a high-end Apple Watch with a bigger screen and a redesigned design.

Last year, Apple upped the screen size with the Series 7 watches, which feature an edge-to-edge screen that eliminates much of the border on previous models.

The next high-end model will have the first major design update since 2018, with a screen that is 7 percent bigger than the Series 7.

It will also have a robust build, a longer battery life, and a body-temperature sensor.

It might be a hint that Apple is eyeing Garmin’s Fenix 7 series watches, which feature large displays, extended battery life, and tough construction.

These watches are preferred among hikers and runners who require more battery life than the Apple Watch.



Apple Watch sales are included in the company’s “Other Products” segment, which reported $8.81 billion in revenue last quarter, up 12.3 percent year over year.

The modifications might help Apple reach out to those who would not have bought an Apple Watch otherwise.

Apple will also unveil a new version of its $279 Apple Watch SE.

The SE models typically include features found in earlier iterations of the Apple Watch, but at a lower price.

Source: CNBC

