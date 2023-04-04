Apple has carried out some minor layoffs in corporate retail divisions, despite taking various measures to cut costs in the face of a shaky economy.

Employees have reportedly been told to reapply for jobs similar to their previous positions elsewhere in the company or they would be let go.

Sources said the job cuts are targeted at its Development and Preservation division.

These teams are in charge of the construction and maintenance of Apple retail stores and other buildings across the globe.

Sources said those who don’t switch to a new job would receive up to four months of severance.

Some management positions are also said to be lost.

Sources said although those staff could be rehired as individual contributors, their pay may not be the same.

Though the number of jobs to be axed couldn’t be confirmed and is likely small, the move signifies a new step for the Cupertino giant.

When tech giants are trimming their ranks, Apple was widely hailed for its strategic move by avoiding overhiring during the pandemic, unlike its peers.

The company implemented a hiring freeze last year and has since adopted measures to reduce costs, including cutting staff bonuses.

It has mainly averted corporate cuts, though it’s slashed most of its contractor workforce, which includes on-contract engineers, recruiters, and security guards.

Apple is presenting the action as a streamlining measure rather than layoffs.

It informed staff that the changes are meant to enhance the upkeep of stores worldwide and that the firm will support affected workers.

The company downsized its corporate workforce before the pandemic by wiping out hundreds from its self-driving car division.

A representative for Apple declined to comment on the layoffs.

Source: Bloomberg

