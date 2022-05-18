Apple has put its plan to increase the amount of days staff spend in the office on hold – for the moment.

The tech giant has stopped its plans to increase the number of days its employees spend in the office from two to three.

A Covid outbreak in the San Francisco area has been cited as one reason and complaints from staff are also being taken into account.

Apple began returning to the office at least one day per week in early April after multiple delays, with plans to grow to three days next week gradually.

The two-days-a-week plan has already been put in place, but some employees have left the company as a result.

The company’s memo to workers on Tuesday, May 17, didn’t include a new timeline for increasing in-office time.

It was the latest twist in Apple’s attempts to reclaim some kind of normalcy more than two years after the global pandemic threw everything into disarray.

As Covid spread, Apple was among the first to send staff home, and it remains one of the most high-profile examples of the difficulties of striking a balance in returning.

In the face of a tight labor market and workers seeking more flexibility, several businesses have scaled back their objectives of reverting to two days from three days a week.

Source: WSJ

