Apple has added a new section to the Apple Music app in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

This includes a playlist of contemplative and classical music as well as a tribute to the British monarch.

The Queen is also being honored by Apple with a full-page tribute online on Apple.com in the UK and US, showing a portrait of The Queen from the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Queen Elizabeth II

The page, accessible in the Apple Music app and online Apple Music player has a “thoughtfully curated music” selection.

This is including songs long related to British tradition and the royal family “designed to invite reflection and provide solace and refuge.”

The company said: “The world is coming together to pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved monarch’s passing is an opportunity to both grieve and commemorates an extraordinary life-one in which she unexpectedly took the throne at just 25 years old

This also celebrated her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years of public service in June of this year,” says the Apple Music tribute. “Hers was the second-longest reign in world history, and no one has ruled Britain for more time.”

A link to coverage and tributes on the Apple News services is also included, providing the most recent updates

This includes the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, who ascended to the throne today and was formally crowned King Charles III of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, writing: “There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”

Source: TheApplepost

