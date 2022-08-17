Apple has laid off around 100 recruitment contractors as part of its plan to reign in its hiring and spending.

The world’s most valuable firm has been tightening its belt recently and has focused on the people in charge of finding new staff.

The layoffs could be a clue the business is experiencing a slowdown.

Workers who were laid off were informed that the layoffs were necessary because of changes in Apple’s current business demands.

Bloomberg initially reported last month the corporation was slowing recruiting after years of ramping up, following many other tech companies in doing so.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed during Apple’s earnings conference call the company would be more “deliberate” in its spending, although it would continue to invest in some areas.

Cook told analysts: “We believe in investing through the downturn.

“And so, we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment”

Apple is still employing full-time recruiters, and not all of its contractors were laid off.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment on the decision.

The decision to fire employees is unprecedented for the Cupertino, California-based technological behemoth, which employs over 150,000 people.

However, it is not alone in adopting such a measure. In response to a slowing in tech expenditure, Meta, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle have all cut employees in recent months.

Contractors who were terminated were told they would get pay and medical benefits for two weeks.

Employee badges were disabled when they were laid off, and workers were informed they needed to submit a list of their goods if they wanted those items back.

Recruiters were laid off in a variety of locations, including Apple headquarters in Texas and Singapore.

In 2019, Apple sacked a huge number of contract workers in Cork, Ireland.

At the time, the business relied on hundreds of contractors to listen to recordings of Siri talks in order to develop the system.

Apple let the employees go as part of a program-scaling effort in response to privacy concerns. In 2015, the corporation also dismissed several contractors who were working on the Apple Park campus.

Apple, like many other businesses, hires contract workers for duties such as technical assistance and customer service.

It also hires contractors to help it localize items and improve its Maps service. Contract employees often receive lower perks and have fewer safeguards than full-time workers.

