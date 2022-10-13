Apple is allegedly refusing to offer new employee perks at its only unionized store.

The unionized employees in Towson, Maryland, will have to negotiate benefits with Apple.

They discussed an agreement over collective bargaining.

The benefits in question have not yet been made public.

But they’ve to offer additional health coverage in some jurisdictions, educational support, and a free Coursera subscription.

Withholding benefits from unionized workers may be for deterring workers at other locations from forming a union.

Employees at an Oklahoma City retail store will vote in a union election this week.

Other labor disputes have erupted at Apple, with some employees refusing to return to the company’s offices.

It was a position that Apple later abandoned.

The corporation has also been accused of violating labor laws.

Withholding benefits from unionized workers or those planning to organize is not a new phenomenon.

Starbucks has granted some benefits to non-union cafes while claiming that it cannot offer them to unionized outlets all at once.

Similarly, The National Labor Relations Board found Activision Blizzard held back raises due to the workers’ union activity.

Apple employees at the Towson store will shortly begin formal union contract negotiations with the firm.

Source: Engadget

