Apple is eliminating its mask requirement for corporate staff at most sites, it has been reported.

The Verge reported an internal email from the company’s COVID-19 response team, which said: ” “Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so.

“Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not.”

The decision was made in the midst of an increase in COVID-19’s highly contagious BA.5 variation.

The Bay Area’s BART train system reinstated its mask requirement earlier this week.

In April, Apple began requiring certain employees to come to the office, but the company did not fully execute its hybrid model, which would have required three days of in-person work each week for every employee.

