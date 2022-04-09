Apple CEO Tim Cook was paid nearly £100m for running the company last year, despite shareholders being urged to vote against the company’s pay plan.

Shareholders from advisory firm ISS urged investors in tech giant Apple to vote against the company’s pay plan at the annual meeting on 4 March, says Bloomberg.

CEO Tim Cook was paid $99m for last year, made up of $82m in stock awards, a $12m cash bonus, $3m in salary and other compensation. Half of the stock award is time- based as opposed to being tied to performance objectives. It is the first new share-related scheme Cook has received since getting $750m awarded on taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011.

Jane Fraser, chief executive officer of Wall Street bank Citigroup, was paid $22.5m for her first year in the job, says The WalI Street journal.

Her pay packet for 2021 consisted of $14.8m in performance based restricted stock, a $6.4m cash bonus, and $1.3m in salary.Michael Corbat, her predecessor at Citi, had been paid $19m for 2020, following a $400m fine imposed on the bank for failing to improve risk- management systems.

Shareholders from advisory firm ISS urged investors in tech giant Apple to vote against the company’s pay plan at the annual meeting on 4 March, says Bloomberg.

Almost 46% of share- holders at boutique fund manager Liontrust voted against a planned 58% rise in the base salary of chief executive John lons and a 28% rise in that of chief financial officer VinayAbrol, to £550,000 and £420,000 respectively, says the Financial Times. Both measures passed narrowly;a separate proposal to award lons a bonus of up to 450% of salary over the next five years also passed with a similar level of dissension. His total pay fo 2021 was £6.6m.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com