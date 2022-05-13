Walmart’s corporate office has announced that another store in Connecticut will close by the end of May.

Walmart is closing many stores throughout the country this month owing to poor performance, including one in Guilford, Connecticut, at 900 Boston Post Road.

The permanent shutdown to consumers is scheduled for Friday, May 20th. Walmart will be selling several items on sale until then in order to get rid of as much remaining inventory as possible.

According to the Walmart location’s Facebook page, the store was targeted for closure “mainly due to underperformance.”

The Guilford Walmart store page also states that they will be working with current employees to see if they can be transferred to other Walmart stores so that their employment with the company is not disrupted.

Some customers in the area commented on how Walmart could have improved this store location. One commenter, for example, suggested, “Maybe I’m wrong, but I think the biggest problem is the lack of parking and a poorly designed parking lot. Overall, I have avoided that plaza for years for that reason.”

For the time being, the Guilford Walmart store will close at the end of May. However, it is unknown whether another store intends to occupy the space.

Source: Newsbreak

