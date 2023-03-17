Millennials are significantly boosting the economy by spending hundreds of dollars while drunk.

New data from Finder.com has revealed the extent of the phenomenon.

It shows around one in six Americans is shopping having had a few drinks.

READ MORE: Weird Amazon products from a whole alligator to 27 pounds of mac and cheese

The average spend is around $309, which works out as a $14 billion boost to the economy.

The data breaks down the difference between genders and what they shop for.

Women were much more likely to buy shoes, clothes and accessories, whereas men were more likely to buy food.

The survey also proved drunk shopping is a generational thing, with just two percent of baby boomers admitting they’ve bought items online while drunk.

Unsurprisingly, drunk shopping also depends on income.

Workers making more than $100,000 were more likely to spend when drunk, with 26 percent admitting to doing some.

Around 15 percent of those earning under $100,000 were likely to sit down and do some drunk shopping.

The average spend from men was around 654.56, £205.74 more than women’s average expenditure of £448.82.

Other popular drunk spending categories were alcohol, cigarettes, and gambling, all tied at 34 percent.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

INC columnist Bill Murphy JR analyzed the report

He said:

“I have three takeaways:

First, it’s intriguing to note that this significant report of the total shopping-while-intoxicated economy comes after the National Retail Federation reported that Americans return roughly $816 billion a year in merchandise they bought but later didn’t want.

Next, while I’m not going to suggest business owners want to intentionally target inebriated customers, it’s certainly worth being aware that there might be certain times of day when consumers are a little looser with their wallets. Do with that as you see fit.

And, finally, after a long, hard day or week of building a great business, if you’re having a drink to unwind, maybe institute a hard-and-fast personal “wait 24 hours to decide to buy” policy.

Especially if you’re among the 16 percent who might want to buy a car. They’ll still have Teslas tomorrow.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook