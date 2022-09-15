American Ninja Warrior’s host, Matt Iseman, once quit his job as a doctor job via Facetime.

Iseman took following his heart and doing things at the moment to the very next level.

He recorded himself questioning his boss to see if he had noticed some of his employees were leaving.

Matt said that he was the next on the list, and before his boss saw the video, he had quit.

Matt had had enough of being treated with little to no respect.

This move shocked patients and parents, as when he quit his job as a doctor, he went on to pursue stand-up comedy and never looked back.

Matt’s story of why he quit has many valuable lessons anyone can take from; you shouldn’t have to live up to expectations of what is right and wrong.

For Matt, just because being a doctor was his best chance at a successful career in the ‘books’ and eyes of others, he chose to listen to his heart pursed something he loves.

