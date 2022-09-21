American Express is looking for software engineers, programmers, and developers as part of a 1,500-person hiring spree for the company’s massive technology arm.

This year, the company, the largest US card issuer by purchases, has already added over 3,600 technical workers.

It hopes to fill the remaining positions by the end of the year.

AmEx’s chief information officer, Ravi Radhakrishnan, stated in an interview: “Roughly 60 percent of the hires will be in the US, with about a third in India and the rest in Europe”

AmEx, which had 64,000 employees at the end of last year, is facing fierce competition for technology talent.

As per a Deloitte report released in February, nearly two-thirds of human-resources professionals cited hiring qualified developers as their biggest recruitment challenge of the year.

Radhakrishnan said in an interview: “It is without a doubt a challenging environment to recruit technical talent.

“The war for talent is a true consideration.”

Spending on AmEx’s network has soared this year as customers resume traveling and dining out after years of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company now expects revenue to rise by up to 25 percent this year, a higher increase than previously predicted.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in July: “We now expect our full-year operating expenses to be around $13 billion as we invest in our talented colleague base, technology and other key underpinnings of our growth given our tremendously high levels of revenue growth,”.

Radhakrishnan said teams throughout the company are looking for data scientists, engineers, and analysts.

This is for everything from fraud management to providing lifestyle services to the company’s venture capital arm.

Even after the pandemic, AmEx was one of the few banks to embrace remote work, with 40% of employees opting to be fully virtual.

The majority of the company’s employees have chosen to work two days a week in the office and the rest of the week remotely.

“There’s a lot of talent that wants to understand how we approach flexibility,” Radhakrishnan said. “It’s not just the flexibility that we offer — the option to be virtual, in-person or hybrid. It’s combining it with purpose. We do that. We ask people to work with their leaders to determine the purpose for coming in.”

Source: Bloomberg

