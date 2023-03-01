Amentum Services has revealed plans to move its headquarters from Maryland to Virginia, which will create 157 jobs.

The aerospace defense contractor has invested $495,000 in the project.

The relocation to Fairfax County comes just over a year after it completed a $1.9 billion acquisition of military and government services contractor PAE.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Fairfax County offers the location, access to decision-makers, and talent pipeline that global providers like Amentum are seeking.

“We are proud to welcome the company’s leadership and operations team to Virginia.

“Amentum joins the ranks of the commonwealth’s diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters across a broad cross-section of industries.”

The new headquarters consolidates operations at Amentum’s Chantilly office.

Amentum employs around 44,000 people in 85 countries.

It has offices in Alexandria, Arlington County, Chantilly, Dahlgren, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, and Norfolk, Virginia.

To obtain the project for Virginia, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

