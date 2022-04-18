Amazon’s new employee internal messaging app will reportedly ban words like “union” and “compensation, it has been reported.

The HR Digest has revealed Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant has been working on the app for some time and it appears some words will be banned.

Employees will reportedly be prohibited from using the following words on the Amazon app chat: “plantation,” “slave labor,” “fire,” “robots,” “injustice,” and “diversity.”

Surprisingly, the word ‘grievance’ appears on the list as well.

The news is especially significant because it comes just days after Amazon employees in New York made history by voting to form the first-ever Amazon labor union.

The Amazon app chat is a pilot program and is supposed to be launched later this month.

It is designed to serve as an internal messaging system for Amazon’s employees.

The Amazon app chat is also reported to have a social media feature where workers can appreciate their colleagues.

The app is also designed to boost employee happiness and reduce attrition.

The developers created a ‘word monitor’ for the app, which can detect and flag offensive words used by an Amazon employee.

The goal appears to be to prevent workers from sending inappropriate messages and obstructing any organizational efforts to discuss working conditions.

Amazon employee chat is a free service for Amazon employees.

Nonetheless, the company seems to want to discourage people from posting shout-outs that promote negative sentiments.

The justification for banning certain words has been attributed to a conscious effort to avoid a negative associated experience while using the app.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the firm aims to encourage interaction between the workers and inspire a healthy work environment.

She also noted that the Amazon employee chat is still in its infancy, and it’s sure to see several changes before it is launched.

She clarified that the company does not aim to expurgate many of the rumored words, but only the ones that are offensive to the workers.

Source: The HR Digest

