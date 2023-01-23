Amazon has announced a massive $35 billion investment project to establish data centers in Virginia that will create 1,000 jobs.

These new campuses will help position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth.

READ MORE: AMAZON FACES FINE AFTER REGULATORS FIND SAFETY FAILURES IN FIVE WAREHOUSES

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth.

“These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing unit, expects to secure up to $140 million in state economic incentives.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Amazon is one of Virginia’s top private-sector employers, having opened its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006.

In 2018, the corporation announced the location of its second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington.

The construction of the data center campuses is scheduled to be completed by 2040.

AWS has invested $35 billion in Virginia for various projects since 2006 that have helped to create thousands of employment opportunities each year.

Amazon is considering a number of sites in the state, but nowhere has been chosen yet.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.